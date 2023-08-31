Snakes come in various sizes, colors, and patterns, with over 3,000 species identified.

31 Aug, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Not all snakes are venomous.

Snakes lack eyelids and external ears.

Snakes shed their skin periodically as they grow.

Snakes are elongated, and limbless reptiles.

Snakes have a forked tongue that they use to gather scent particles from the air.

The shedding of scales is called ecdysis.

Snakes are ectothermic, which means they rely on external sources of heat to regulate their body temperature.

Not all snakes lay eggs

They Have Flexible Jaws

Some Snakes can fly too!

