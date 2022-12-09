Top 10 Google’s Most Searched People in India in 2022

Nupur Sharma

Nupur Sharma went from a promising BJP candidate to one of the most controversial women in India after her comment on Prophet Muhammad.

Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu is an Indian politician who has been serving as the 15th president of India since July 25, 2022. She is the first person belonging to the tribal community and also the second woman after Pratibha Patil to serve as President of India.(Photo Credit: wikipedia)

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak, a British politician, has served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since October.(Photo Credit: Twitter)

Lalit Modi

Earlier this year, Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi announced that he was officially dating Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen.

Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen gained popularity throughout 2022 due to her acting comeback in the OTT series Aarya and her relationship with Lalit Modi - Founder of IPL

Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora is a well-known Indian influencer who gained popularity after taking part in a "Kacha Badam" dancing video and Kangana Ranaut's reality series Lock Upp.(Photo Credit: Twitter@Anjalians001)

Abdu Rozik

Tajik singer, blogger, and boxer Abdu Rozik has gained popularity on the Internet for his short stature and humorous behaviour.

Eknath Shinde

Eknath Sambhaji Shinde is an Indian politician serving as the 20th and Current Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Pravin Tambe

Pravin Vijay Tambe, an Indian cricketer, made his IPL debut at the age of 41, becoming the oldest-ever IPL debutant.

Amber Heard

