Top 10 Greatest Freedom Fighters of India
15 Aug, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He was an Indian nationalist whose defiance of British authority in India made him a hero among many Indians.
Rani Lakshmibai, the Rani of Jhansi, was the Maharani consort of the princely state of Jhansi in Maratha Empire from 1843 to 1853 by marriage to Maharaja Gangadhar Rao Newalkar.
Lal Bahadur Shastri was an Indian politician and statesman who served as the second prime minister of India from 1964 to 1966
Mangal Pandey was an Indian soldier who played a key role in the events taking place just before the outbreak of the Indian rebellion of 1857
Bal Gangadhar Tilak, endeared as Lokmanya, was an Indian nationalist, teacher, and an independence activist. He was one third of the Lal Bal Pal triumvirate.
Lala Lajpat Rai was an Indian freedom fighter, politician, and author, generally known as Lala Lajpat Rai. He was popularly known as Punjab Kesari
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Commonly known as Sardar Vallabhai Patel, was an Indian independence nationalist and barrister who served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India
Sardar Bhagat Singh. He was involved in two high-profile plots against British authorities in India that helped galvanize the Indian independence movement.
