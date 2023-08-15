The rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh
15 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Another landslide in Shimla, 5-7 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for several parts of Himachal Pradesh
IMD said that the ‘red alert’ will eventually turn into an ‘orange alert.’
In HP, the death toll due to rains in the past two days has climbed to 55.
The landslides, flash floods are leading to serious losses of lives
Himachal Pradesh University has suspended teaching activities till 19 August.
Roads leading to Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri shrines were damaged due to landslides.
HP Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said that this time the disaster is mainly in Mandi district and Shimla town.
In Rishikesh, three people were killed while 10 are missing after several rain-related incidents.
Rishikesh recorded the highest amount of rainfall across the country on Monday.
