Top 10 Historical Forts In Kerala
09 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The Palakkad Fort in Kerala was built in 1766 AD by Hyder Ali and is now a protected monument under ASI.
St Angelo Fort in Kannur was built in 16th century by Dom Francisco De Almeida.
Bekal Fort was built in 17th Century by Shivappa Nayaka of Nagar and is spread over 40 acres of land.
Chendamangalam Fort is around 450 years old and is one of the oldest forts in India.
Anjengo Fort was built in 17th century by the East India Company and served as the first permanent imperial post of the British on Malabar Coast.
East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram was built to guard the city.
Pallipuram Fort is the oldest existing European fort in India and was built way back in 1503.
Anjengo Fort was built in 17th century by the East India Company and served as the first permanent imperial post of the British on Malabar Coast.
Thalassery Fort was one of the most important trading centers in Kerala.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Lesser Known Facts About Union Minister Smriti Irani