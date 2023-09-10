Top 10 Historical Monuments Built By Mughals in India
10 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Jama Masjid in Delhi was constructed between 1650 and 1656 by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.
Taj Mahal in Agra was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan as a memorial for his favourite wife Mumtaz Mahal.
Red Fort in Delhi was constructed under the leadership of Shah Jahan and is one of the most iconic historical places in India.
Pari Mahal in Srinagar is a seven terraced garden was built by Prince Dara Shikhoh, the son of Shah Jahan.
Agra Fort was built as a military base by Mughar Emperor Akbar which was later converted into a royal residence by his son Jahangir.
Akbar’s Tomb in Agra was commissioned by Akbar but was completed by his son Jahangir.
Akbari Fort & Museum in Ajmer was commissioned by Emperor Akbar in 1570 and it is a perfect blend of Mughal and Rajputana styles.
Fatehpur Sikri in Agra is a fortified city in Agra. It was in 1569 when Akbar visited Sikri and found it auspicious to make it the capital of the Mughal Empire.
Humayun’s Tomb was commissioned by Humayun’s first wife Empress Bega Begum.
Kabuli Bagh Mosque in Panipat was built by Mughal Emperor, Babur to commemorate the victory over Sultan Ibrahim Lodhi in First Battle of Panipat.
Allahabad Fort in Prayagraj was built by Mughal emperor Akbar, located on the confluence of rivers, Ganga and Yamuna.
