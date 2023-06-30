Top 10 Iconic Street Markets in India
30 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Commercial Street in Bangalore is most popular among college students, locals and travelers.
Sarojini Nagar market in Delhi is one stop shop for all the latest trends and fashion.
New Market in Kolkata still stands as one of the best shopping destinations in Kolkata.
Fashion Street in Pune is one of the liveliest areas of Pune.
Arpora Saturday Night Bazar in Goa offers something exotic and useful for everyone.
Colaba Causeway is one of the expensive street markets in Mumbai.
Janpath Market in Delhi is one of the most popular spots to get trendy, cheap and exotic stuff.
Jew Town at Mattancherry in Kerala’s Fort Kochi is famous for its antique shopping.
Lokhandwala in Market in Mumbai is like a heaven for shopping lovers and everyone.
Police Bazar in Shillong serves not just as base for all tourists, but also as primary market and shopping area.
Sudder Street in Kolkata is a reliable market for hip clothes and accessories.
