Top 10 Indian Girl Baby Names Inspired From Tennis Players

25 Aug, 2023

Shawn Dass

Sania: Named after renowned Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who has made huge contributions to women's tennis.

Ankita: Named after Ankita Raina, a professional Indian tennis player who has represented the nation in plenty of international matches.

Prarthana: Named after Prarthana Thombare, an Indian tennis player who excelled in the singles as well as doubles tournaments.

Karman: Named after Karman Kaur Thandi, a talented young Indian tennis player.

Riya: Named after Riya Bhatia, an Indian tennis player who has represented India in a number of global tournaments.

Esha: Named after Esha Lakhani, a former Indian professional tennis player who earned a name for herself in the field of tennis.

Mahak: Named after Mahak Jain, an emerging Indian tennis talent who has excelled in young events.

Kyra: Named after Kyra Shroff, an Indian tennis player who has participated in national and international tournaments.

Natasha: Named after Indian tennis star Natasha Palha, who is recognized for her passion in Tennis.

Manisha: In memory of Manisha Malhotra, a former Indian tennis player who contributed to the growth of Tennis.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Most Beautiful Towns in India

 Find Out More