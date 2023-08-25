Top 10 Indian Girl Baby Names Inspired From Tennis Players
Sania: Named after renowned Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who has made huge contributions to women's tennis.
Ankita: Named after Ankita Raina, a professional Indian tennis player who has represented the nation in plenty of international matches.
Prarthana: Named after Prarthana Thombare, an Indian tennis player who excelled in the singles as well as doubles tournaments.
Karman: Named after Karman Kaur Thandi, a talented young Indian tennis player.
Riya: Named after Riya Bhatia, an Indian tennis player who has represented India in a number of global tournaments.
Esha: Named after Esha Lakhani, a former Indian professional tennis player who earned a name for herself in the field of tennis.
Mahak: Named after Mahak Jain, an emerging Indian tennis talent who has excelled in young events.
Kyra: Named after Kyra Shroff, an Indian tennis player who has participated in national and international tournaments.
Natasha: Named after Indian tennis star Natasha Palha, who is recognized for her passion in Tennis.
Manisha: In memory of Manisha Malhotra, a former Indian tennis player who contributed to the growth of Tennis.
