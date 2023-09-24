Ishq ne ‘ġhālib’ nikammā kar diyā varna ham bhī aadmī the kaam ke| Translation: Ghalib, a worthless person, this love has made of me Otherwise a man of substance I once used to be
24 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Bazeechae- atfal hai duniya mere aage, Hote hai duniya mere aage, Hota hai shad-o-roz tamaasha mere aage|
Translation: The world is a children’s playground before me, Night and day, this theatre is enacted before me.
Qaid-e- hayat-i-band-e- gham asal mein dono ek hain, Maut se pehle aadmni gham se nijat paye kyon?|
Translation: The prison of life and the bondage of grief are one and the same, before the onset of death, how can man expect to be free of grief?”
Hazāroñ ḳhvāhisheñ aisī ki har ḳhvāhish pe dam nikle bahut nikle mire armān lekin phir bhī kam nikle|
Translation: I have a thousand yearnings, each one afflicts me so Many were fulfilled for sure, not enough although
Wiiz! teri duaon mei asar ho to masjid ko hila kay dikha nahin to do ghoony pee, aur masjid ko hilta dekh|
Translation: If your prayers are potent, Mullah, move this mosque my way, Else have a drink or two with me, and we’ll see its minarets sway
Haathon ke lakeeron pe mat ja ae Galib Naseeb unke unke bhi hote hain jin k haath nahin hote| Translation: Don’t go by the lines on the palm of hand Ghalib, Luck is bestowed even on those who don’t have hands.
Mohabbat meñ nahīñ hai farq jiine aur marne kā usī ko dekh kar jiite haiñ jis kāfir pe dam nikle| Translation: In love there is no difference ‘tween life and death do know
Koi Veerani si Veerani hai, Dasht ko dekh ke ghar yaad aya
Translation: I wondered if any wilderness would be more desolate than this! And then I remembered another of the kind – the home I’d left behind.
Ishrat-e-qatra hai dar'ya main fanaa ho jaana, Dard ka dadd se guzarna hai dawa jo jaana
Translation: Ecstatic for a drop is annihilation into the sea, Pain untold of, is remedy on its own
Aah ko chāhiye ik umr asar hote tak kaun jiitā hai tirī zulf ke sar hote tak
Translation: A prayer needs a lifetime, an answer to obtain. Who can live until the time that you decide to deign
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Must Read Books By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar