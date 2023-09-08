Top 10 Lesser-Known Railway Stations in India

Barog Railway Station in Himachal: Discover the captivating story behind the haunted tunnel.’
Dudhsagar Railway Station in Goa: Check breathtaking view of Dudhsagar Waterfalls from the train.
Amla Junction in Madhya Pradesh: Experience Satpura Tiger Reserve that offers nature enthusiasts a chance to spot wildlife.
Kopargaon Railway Station in Maharashtra: You can explore connection between the station and Shirdi Sai Baba.
Mettupalayam Railway Station in Tamil Nadu: Experience scenic journey on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway.
Khajuraho Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh: See the beauty of the Khajuraho temples nearby, making it a cultural and historical delight.
Baiyyappanahalli Railway Station in Karnataka: Explore greenery and gardens around the station.
Barauni Junction in Bihar: Discover the station’s connection to the petroleum industry.
Gandikota Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh: Check the stunning gorge that offers a mesmerizing landscape for travelers.
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Uttar Pradesh showcases the rich heritage and intellectual background.