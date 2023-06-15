Top 10 Longest National Highways In India

NH44: It is India’s longest National Highway. It is approximately 3,745 km. It stretches from Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) to Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu).
NH 27: It is India’s second-longest highway. It is 3,507 kilometers long. It connects Porbandar (Gujarat) to Silchar (Assam).
NH 48: Total distance covered by NH 48 is approximately 2,807 km. The NH Starts in Delhi and ends in Chennai.
NH 52: National Highway 52 (NH 52) connects Sangrur (Punjab) with Ankola (Karnataka) in India. It is 2317 km long.
NH 30: It is approximately 1,984 km. It connects Sitarganj in Uttarakhand to Ibrahimpatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It has several interchanges in Uttarakhand, UP, MP, Chhattisgarh, AP, Telangana.
NH6: It is approximately 1,949 km long. It starts near Jorabat (Assam) and ends at Selling (Mizoram). It is considered longest highway in northeast.
NH 53: National Highway 53 runs from Hajira in Gujarat to Odisha, covering a distance of approximately 1,795 km.
NH 16: National Highway 16 is a part of Golden Quadrilateral road project. It is approximately 1,711 km and connects the east coasts of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu in one string.
NH 66: It is one of India’s busiest national highways. It is approximately 1,640 km long. The highway passes through Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, among other states.
NH 19: It covers a distance of about 1323 km. It is one of the primary routes connecting Delhi and Kolkata, passing through major cities of Delhi, Agra, Varanasi, Barhi, Asansol, and Kolkata.
