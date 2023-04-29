Top 10 Longest Tunnels In India
29 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Atal Tunnel is 9.02 km long and connects Leh and Manali.
Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Road Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir measures 934 km long.
Banihal Qazigund Road tunnel is 8.5 km long and is equipped with 124 jet fans.
Kuthiran Road Tunnel inKerala’s Thrissur measures 8.7 km long.
Zoji La tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir is under construction, will connect Kargil with Srinagar.
Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh measures 12.04 km long, will run through Sela Pass.
Aut Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh was longest tunnel in Asia when it was unveiled in 2006.
Bhatan Tunnel in Maharashtra is a six-lane tunnel which 1.17 km long.
