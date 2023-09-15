Top 10 Management Skills to Learn From PM Modi

15 Sep, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Adversity to Opportunity: PM Modi knows how to turn every adversity into opportunity.

Build Brand Value: PM Modi has built a brand value as well as face value for India.

Performance Matters: PM Modi has given amazing performance in the last five years.

Focus On Weak Areas: One important lesson to learn from PM Modi is to focus on the weak area.

Understanding demands: PM Modi has understood demand and delivered results such as Direct Benefit Transfer, GST, Beti Bachao.

Strong Team Spirit: PM Modi has formulated a strong team of leaders and workers in his party.

Spending on Right Channels: Spending on Marketing with the right channel is another important lesson to learn from PM Modi.

Network With People: Building network with people is another leadership quality of PM Modi.

Right Strategy: Analyzing situation and adopting right strategy is another important quality to learn from PM Modi.

Keep Expert Advisor: Another management lesson you learn from PM Modi is to keep an expert advisor in the team.

