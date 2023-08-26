Top 10 Mind Blowing Facts about Artificial Intelligence

Ananya Srivastava

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is very fascinating and has been a big topic of discussion. Have a look at the coolest facts about it

The concept of AI came into existence in the 1950s, it is not a new technology

Voice Assistants like Siri, Alexa and Recommendation Systems for Netflix, YouTube work on AI

Artificial Intelligence can help in early diagnosis and effective treatment of diseases

Technology used by chatbots for natural language processing is nothing but AI

Facial recognition features in smartphones works on Artificial Intelligence

AI can be beneficial in reducing carbon footprint and reducing consumption of energy

Concept of self-driven cars comes from Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is also used in space exploration

Natural Disasters can also be predicted with the help of AI

AI can write novels, create blog posts and can also produce its own artwork

