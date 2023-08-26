Top 10 Mind Blowing Facts about Artificial Intelligence
26 Aug, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is very fascinating and has been a big topic of discussion. Have a look at the coolest facts about it
The concept of AI came into existence in the 1950s, it is not a new technology
Voice Assistants like Siri, Alexa and Recommendation Systems for Netflix, YouTube work on AI
Artificial Intelligence can help in early diagnosis and effective treatment of diseases
Technology used by chatbots for natural language processing is nothing but AI
Facial recognition features in smartphones works on Artificial Intelligence
AI can be beneficial in reducing carbon footprint and reducing consumption of energy
Concept of self-driven cars comes from Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence is also used in space exploration
Natural Disasters can also be predicted with the help of AI
AI can write novels, create blog posts and can also produce its own artwork
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: What Is 'Jawahar Point' On Moon, Why Is It Trending?