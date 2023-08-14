Original Choice | Price - INR 250 for 750 ml (approx.)
14 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Old Tavern| Price - INR 280 for 750 ml (approx.)
Director's Special | Price - INR 300 for 750 ml (approx.)
8 PM | Price - INR 300 for 750 ml (approx.)
Bagpiper | Price - INR 300 for 750 ml (approx.)
Aristocrat Black | Price - INR 300 for 750 ml (approx.)
Imperial Blue | Price - INR 400 for 750 ml (approx.)
Mc Dowell's No. 1 | Price - INR 400 for 750 ml (approx.)
Paul John Brilliance | Price - INR 700 for 750 ml (approx.)
VAT 69 | Price - INR 1800 for 750 ml (approx.)
100 Pipers | Price - INR 1950 for 750 ml (approx.)
Blender's Pride | Price - INR 930 for 750 ml (approx.)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Photos of Shiv Baudi Temple in Shimla And Story of Summerhill