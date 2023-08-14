Original Choice | Price - INR 250 for 750 ml (approx.)

14 Aug, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Old Tavern| Price - INR 280 for 750 ml (approx.)

Director's Special | Price - INR 300 for 750 ml (approx.)

8 PM | Price - INR 300 for 750 ml (approx.)

Bagpiper | Price - INR 300 for 750 ml (approx.)

Aristocrat Black | Price - INR 300 for 750 ml (approx.)

Imperial Blue | Price - INR 400 for 750 ml (approx.)

Mc Dowell's No. 1 | Price - INR 400 for 750 ml (approx.)

Paul John Brilliance | Price - INR 700 for 750 ml (approx.)

VAT 69 | Price - INR 1800 for 750 ml (approx.)

100 Pipers | Price - INR 1950 for 750 ml (approx.)

Blender's Pride | Price - INR 930 for 750 ml (approx.)

