Top 10 Most Beautiful Towns in India
25 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Darjeeling in West Bengal is renowned for its tea plantations.
Leh in Ladakh is renowned for its rugged landscapes, Buddhist monasteries, and unique culture.
McLeod Ganj in Himachal Pradesh is also known as ‘Little Lhasa’ and a thriving hub of Tibetan culture.
Manali in Himachal Pradesh is a haven for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.
Munnar's rolling hills and cool climate make it a sought-after destination in Karnataka.
Coorg in Karnataka is a lush region renowned for its coffee plantations, misty landscapes, and vibrant culture.
Pondicherry is famous for its Indian and French architecture and cuisine.
Shimla in Himachal Pradesh is a charming hill station and tourist town that exudes colonial-era grandeur.
Udaipur in Rajasthan is a small town that is known as the ‘City of Lakes’.
