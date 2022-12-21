PM Modi is the most followed world leader on Twitter with 85.03 million followers which makes him easily the most followed political leader in India.
20 Dec, 2022
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is the second most follower leader on social media with 52.49 million followers on Twitter.
20 Dec, 2022
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is third most followed celebrity and leader with 48.16 million followers on Twitter.
20 Dec, 2022
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is another most followed celebrity and leader with 45.5 million followers on twitter.
20 Dec, 2022
Bollywood mega star Salman Khan is also one of the most followed celebrity with 44.63 million followers on Twitter.
20 Dec, 2022
Known as Bollywood Bad Shah, Shah Rukh Khan is another most followed celebrity with 42.92 million followers on Twitter.
20 Dec, 2022
Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is the most sought after sports leader with 38.23 million followers in Twitter.
20 Dec, 2022
After Tendulkar, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is the next most followed celebrity with 32.12 million followers on Twitter.
20 Dec, 2022
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is yet another most sought after celebrity with 27.88 million followers on Twitter.
20 Dec, 2022
Deepika Padukone, wife of Ranveer Singh, is also one of the most followed celebrity with 27.28 million followers on Twitter.
20 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!