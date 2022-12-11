Top 10 Most-Googled 'How to' Questions in India in 2022

As the year comes to a close, Google has revealed what India searched for the most in 2022. The search engine annually publishes a list of what the world, and each individual country, searched for the most in a variety of categories such as entertainment, stars, movies, recipes, and "how to" questions.
COVID-19 vaccine card is a record often given to those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine showing information such as the date(s) one has received the shot(s) and others.(Photo: pixabay.com)
The full form of PTRC is Professional Tax Registration Certificate.(Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
It is a passion-fruit-flavoured cocktail made with ingredients such as vanilla-flavoured vodka, Passoã, passion fruit juice, and lime juice.(Photo Credit:pixabay.com)
The E-Shram Portal was launched by the Ministry of Labor and employment on August 26.
Pregnancy comes with various health problems and of them is diarrhoea. How to stop motions during pregnancy took fifth spot in 'How to' Questions in India in 2022.(P.C. pixabay.com)
How to link voter ID with Aadhaar took sixth spot in 'How to' Questions in India in 2022.
Banana bread is a kind of cake that is made from mashed bananas.(Photo Credit: Pixabay.com)
How to file ITR online took eighth spot in 'How to' Questions in India in 2022.
How to write Hindi text on image took ninth spot in 'How to' Questions in India in 2022.(Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
Wordle is a web-based word game.
