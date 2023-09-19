Top 10 Most Popular Museums in Delhi
19 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The National Museum of Delhi has the biggest, most renowned, and vastest collection of artifacts.
Nehru Memorial Library and Museum has over 2.5 million printed volumes, 1.5 million pictures, and 8,000 audio cassettes.
National Rail Museum features replicas of steam & diesel engines.
Indira Gandhi Museum (Memorial) has some rare photographs of Nationalist struggle and photos of the Gandhi family.
Museum of Toilets focuses on the world history of sanitation and toilets and the nation’s hygiene issues.
Museum Sangeet Natak Akademi has a musical instrument gallery. Visitors may experience the rich tradition of performing arts from around the country.
National Science Centre’s major goal is to encourage scientific understanding among students.
Red Fort Museum houses some items from the 1857 conflict, such as weaponry and maps.
Tribal Museum highlights India’s rich and interesting tribal culture and attempts to conserve some of its unique artifacts.
