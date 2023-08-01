Top 10 Most Popular Waterfalls in India
01 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Aathirappally Waterfalls in Kerala is also known as the Niagara Falls of India.
Jog Waterfalls in Karnataka is definitely a waterfall worth seeing.
Nohsngithiang Waterfalls in Meghalaya is the 4th tallest waterfalls in the country.
Talakona Waterfalls is the highest waterfall in Andhra Pradesh and it is also one of the most beautiful ones in India.
Dudhasagar Waterfalls in Goa is one of the most visited destinations in the state.
Bhimlat Falls is located in Rajasthan’s Bundi village and is 60 meters high.
Courtallam Waterfalls in Tamil Nadu is not a single waterfall but a group of nine waterfalls.
Khandadhar Waterfalls in Odisha offers a spectacular view surrounded by lush greenery on all its sides.
Nohkalikai Falls in Meghalaya is one of the highest waterfalls in the state.
