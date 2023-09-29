Top 10 Most Visited Monuments in India by Tourists.
29 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Taj Mahal in Agra: An Islamic tomb made of ivory and marble on the banks of the Yamuna River.
Red Fort in Delhi: It is one of the ancient monuments which was the main residence of the Mughal emperors.
Qutub Minar in Delhi: It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mehrauli and is known as a part of the Qutub Complex.
Group of Monuments, Mamallapuram in Kerala: A collection of religious structures from the 7th to the 8th centuries in Mahabalipuram, a coastal city.
Agra Fort in Agra: This historical fort was built during 1565-1573 for Mughal Emperor Akbar.
Konark Sun Temple in Odessa: A 13th-century CE Sun Temple is attributed to King Narasimhadeva
Aguada Fort in Goa: A well-preserved seventeenth-century Portuguese fort, looks beautiful overlooking the Arabian Sea.
Chittorgarh Fort in Udaipur: One of the largest forts in India, it was the capital of Mewar, located in the present-day city of Chittorgarh.
Golconda Fort in Hyderabad: The Golconda Sultanate's capital, this Fort, was constructed by the Qutb Shahi dynasty.
Shaniwar Wada in Pune: This historic fort was home to the Peshwa family of the Maratha Empire until 1818.
