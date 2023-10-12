Here Are The Top 10 Nelson Mandela Quotes to Inspire You
12 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.
There is nothing like returning to a place that remains unchanged to find the ways in which you yourself have altered.
Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do.
Live life as though nobody is watching, and express yourself as though everyone is listening.
There is a universal respect and even admiration for those who are humble and simple by nature, and who have absolute confidence in all human beings irrespective of their social status.
Tread softly, breathe peacefully, laugh hysterically.
Man's goodness is a flame that can be hidden but never extinguished.
The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.
Freedom is indivisible; the chains on any one of my people were the chains on all of them, the chains on all of my people were the chains on me.
When the water starts boiling it is foolish to turn off the heat.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Explains Ways to Improve Mental Health