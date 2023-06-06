Top 10 Oldest Forts in India
06 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur is believed to have been Built around 1460 by Rao Jodha.
Red Fort in Delhi was constructed in 1639 by fifth Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.
Bhujia Fort in Bhuj was constructed by Rao Godji I between 1715 and 1718.
Gwalior Fort is an 8th-century hill fort near Gwalior and was built by Man Singh Tomar.
Mudgal Fort in Raichur district of Karnataka is one of the oldest forts in India.
Bidar Fort in Karnataka was constructed in 1427 and is considered as oldest fort.
Chittor Fort in Chittorgarh is now a World Heritage Site and one of the oldest forts in India.
Orchha Fort in Madhya Pradesh was built following the founding of the Orchha State in 1501 AD.
Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra is considered as one of the oldest forts in India.
Amer Fort Rajasthan is believed to have been built by Raja Man Singh during 967 AD.
