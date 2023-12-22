Christmas 2023: Top 10 Oldest Churches of India
22 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Basilica of Bom Jesus in Goa is a 300-year-old church and is one of the famous churches in India.
All Saints Cathedral in Allahabad is an Anglican cathedral built by the British during their rule in India.
Christ Church in Shimla was built in 1857 and is located in the centre town of Shimla.
Our Lady of Dolours Basilica in Thrissur is located within an area of 25,000 square feet.
San Thomas Basilica located in Chennai was built in 16th century church which holds the tomb of St. Thomas, an apostle of Jesus.
Se Catherine Church located in Old Goa region and a famous antediluvian church was built in 17th century.
St. Paul’s Cathedral in Kolkata is the first Episcopal Church in Asia built in the year 1847.
St. Francis Church in Kerala is considered as one of the oldest European churches in India.
Vallarpadam Church located in Ernakulam district of Kerala was built in early 16th century
Velankanni Church in Tamil Nadu is a Catholic church built in the 16th century.
