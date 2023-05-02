The Ajmer Shareef Dargah in Rajasthan is also well-connected by the Indian railway network.
02 May, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Bodh Gaya in Bihar is one of the prominent Buddhist pilgrimage site.
Golden temple in Amritsar: Amritsar Railway Station is less than 3 kms from the temple.
Puri: Jagannath Puri temple in Odisha is also well-connected by the railway network.
Kedarnath temple: Rishikesh is the nearest railway station in Uttarakhand to reach the temple
Shirdi temple of Sai Baba is one of the famous shrines in Maharashtra.
Vaishno Devi temple (J&K): Take a train ride from New Delhi Railway Station to Katra and then hop on into the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22439) to reach the temple.
Ramanathswamy Temple - Several popular trains like Coimbatore Jn(CBE) Rameswaram Express, Kanniyakumari(CAPE) can help reach the temple.
Varanasi - a famous Hindu pilgrimage - can be easily reached via several trains.
Take any of the trains - Patna Mathura Express, Humsafar Express, PNBE Kota Express - to reach holy city of Mathura. (Photo: Pixabay)
