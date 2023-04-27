“Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line, even in an ECG. means we are not alive.”
27 Apr, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
“Business need to go beyond the interest of their companies to the communities they serve.”
“If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together.”
“Take the stones people throw at you. And use them to build a monument.”
“I may have hurt some people along the way, but I would like to be seen as somebody who has done his best to do the right thing for any situation and not compromised.”
“None can destroy iron, but its rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but his own mindset can.”
“The day I am not able to fly will be a sad day for me.”
“A person who is trying to copy others will be a successful person for a while, but he won’t be able to succeed further in life.”
“Don’t be serious, enjoy life as it comes.”
"There are many things that, if I have to relive, maybe I will do it another way. But I would not like to look back and think what I have not been able to do."
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Effective Lifestyle Habits to Reverse Fatty Liver