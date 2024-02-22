Top 10 Richest Farmers In India 2024

Dnyaneshwar Bodke: He is a renowned farmer from Pun. He started award-winning initiative “Abhinav Farmers Club”. The club now has a national presence with more than 1.5 lakh farmers.
Geena Bhai Patel: Born with polio in both his legs, is a differently-abled farmer from Gujarat. Recipient of the Padma Shree award, His specialty lies in growing pomegranates.
Harish Dhandev: He had a govt job but one visit to an agriculture expo in Delhi changed his life completely. He quit his job and begin aloe vera farming. Now, he is one of the leading producers of aloe vera in the country.
Khema Ramji: He got the opportunity to visit Israel to learn some amazing farming techniques. He applied those techniques to his farm and today he built over 200 polyhouses with an annual turnover of around 1 crore.
Pramod Gautam was an automobile engineer who gave up his dream job and turned to farming. In 2006, he quit his job and took up farming on the 26-acre land he inherited from his family.
Rajiv Bittu: He was a chartered accountant. In 2013 he started farming. Rajiv took 32 acres of land on lease for growing Brinjal, Watermelon, Cucumber, Musk and Tomato and earned a profit of around 15-16 lakh every year.
Ramesh Chaudhary: With a turnover of over 2 crores, luxurious bungalows and cars, he is a farmer from Jaipur. He currently owns 3 polyhouses, 1 greenhouse, practices floriculture and animal husbandry along with traditional farming.
Ram Saran Verma was awarded Padma Shri in 2019. He has approx. 200 acres of agricultural land. 100 acres of land for banana plantations and 100 acres for tomatoes and potatoes.
Sachin Kale is gave up his dream job and hefty salary of 24 lakhs to pursue a career in farming. In 2014, he launched his own farming company. Currently, Sachin’s company is drawing a turnover of around Rs 2 cr.
Vishwanath Bobade is a farmer from Bahirwadi, Maharashtra, the drought-prone Beed district. He has earned Rs 7 lakh from farming by just one acre of land.

