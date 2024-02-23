Top 10 Richest Indian States 2024 And Their GDP
23 Feb, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Maharashtra: India's wealthiest state GDP for the year 2023-24 is Rs 38.79 Lakh crore, according to Forbes
Tamil Nadu: TN holds the second position in the list with its GDP for the year 2023-24 valuing at Rs 28.03 Lakh crore. The state houses one of the finest textile industries.
Gujarat: GDP for the year 2023-24 is Rs 26.62 Lakh crore. Gujarat is a major producer of tobacco, cotton clothes and almonds.
Karnataka: GDP for the year 2023-24 is Rs 25 Lakh crore. Many famous companies like Bharat Electronics Limited, Hindustan Machine Tools, Indian Telephone Industry have their headquarters here.
Uttar Pradesh: GDP for the year 2023-24 is Rs 24.39 Lakh crore. Handloom, handicrafts and agriculture are important means of income for the people here.
West Bengal: GDP for the year 2023-24 is Rs 17.19 Lakh crore. The economy of the state is mainly based on agriculture and medium-scale industry.
Rajasthan: GDP for the year 2023-24 is Rs 15.7 lakh crore. It is the second-largest cement-producing state in India. It is a tourist attractions due to its historical heritage.
Andhra Pradesh: GDP for the year 2023-24 is Rs 14.49 Lakh crore. The economy here is mainly based on agriculture.
Telangana: GDP for the year 2023-24 is Rs 14 Lakh crore. Telangana is one of the top IT exporter states in India.
Madhya Pradesh: GDP for the year 2023-24 is Rs 13.87 lakh crore. It is the only diamond producing state in the country.
