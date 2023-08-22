Top 10 Roads in Ladakh For Bike Riding
22 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
If you are looking for real adventure, check the best bike or motorcycle route that leads to Ladakh.
The bike riding routes in Ladakh will take you through Manali-Jispa-Pang-Leh-Pangong Lake-Sarchu-Manali.
Begin your expedition from Manali to Jispa through Rohtang Pass, located at a height of 3978 metres.
While going for bike riding at Jispa, treat yourself with steamed momos and Thukpa (Himalayan soup).
After you leave Jispa and head towards Pang, you will notice how the mountains get bigger as you reach the Himalaya.
After Baralachha Pass, the roads will take you through Sarchu, which is the border between Himachal and Jammu-Kashmir.
Pang offers beautiful route for bike riding that will take you across mountainous terrains.
Tanglang-la Pass is the second highest motorable road in the world.
Leh offers another motorable road for bike riding which is famous for large masjid and Tibetan Gompa.
Pangong Lake gives bikers a touch of adventure as the region is serene and peaceful.
Sarchu-Manali route gives another amazing bike riding journey for bikers.
