Top 10 Spectacular Bridges in the World

06 Apr, 2023
Millau Viaduct, a multispan cable-stayed bridge, is s the tallest bridge in the world.(Photo Credit: Twitter@culturaltutor)
06 Apr, 2023
Designed by Thomas Telford, the Menai Suspension Bridge is a suspension bridge spanning the Menai Strait between the island of Anglesey and the mainland of Wales. It is considered to be the World's first iron suspension bridge.(Photo Credit: Twitter@culturaltutor)
06 Apr, 2023
The Chenab Rail Bridge, a steel and concrete arch bridge, is situated between Bakkal and Kauri. The bridge spans the Chenab River at a height of 359 m above the river, thus making it the world's highest rail bridge.(Photo Credit: Twitter@culturaltutor)
06 Apr, 2023
Øresund Bridge, Denmark-Sweden, the longest bridge in Europe, is a combined railway and motorway bridge across the Øresund strait between Denmark and Sweden. The construction of the bridge was fully completed in 1999.(Photo Credit: Twitter@culturaltutor)
06 Apr, 2023
The Allahverdi Khan Bridge is also known as Si-o-se-pol. It is the largest of eleven historical bridges on the Zayanderud, the largest river of the Iranian Plateau. (Photo Credit: Twitter@culturaltutor)
06 Apr, 2023
Built in 1890, the Forth Bridge is a cantilever railway bridge across the Firth of Forth in the east of Scotland, 9 miles west of central Edinburgh. (Photo Credit: Twitter@culturaltutor)
06 Apr, 2023
Designed by Antonio Contino,the Bridge of Sighs is a bridge in Venice. This bridge connects a prison with interrogation rooms in the Doge's Palace.(Photo Credit: Twitter@culturaltutor)
06 Apr, 2023
Famously known as Mostar Bridge, Stari Most is a rebuilt 16th-century Ottoman bridge in the city of Mostar. (Photo Credit: Twitter@culturaltutor)
06 Apr, 2023
The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway was recognised by Guinness World Records for many years as the longest bridge over water in the world. However, in July 2011, Guinness World Records recognised the Jiaozhou Bay Bridge in China as the "longest bridge over water".(Photo Credit: Twitter@culturaltutor)
06 Apr, 2023
Famously known as the Beipanjiang Bridge,The Duge Bridge is a 4-lane cable-stayed bridge.(Photo Credit: Twitter@culturaltutor)
06 Apr, 2023
