Statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has the height of 597 ft and located near Narmada Dam.
17 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Statue of Equality of Ramanuja has 216 ft height and located in Hyderabad.
Lord Hanuman Statue has the height of 171 ft and located in Andhra Pradesh.
Panchamukhi Hanuman Statue has the height of 161 ft and located in Karnataka.
Lord Murugan Statue has the height of 146 ft and located in Tamil Nadu.
Maa Vaishno Devi Statue has the height of 141 ft and located in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.
Veera Abhaya Anjaneya Hanuman Swami Statue has the height of 135 ft and located in Vijayawada.
Thiruvalluvar Statue has the height of 133 ft and located in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.
The Buddha Park of Ravangla, also known as Tathagata Tsal, has the height of 128 ft and located in Sikkim.
BR Ambedkar statue has the height of 125 ft and located in Hyderabad.
