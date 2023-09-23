Top 10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
23 Sep, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Nicobari- This breed is known for its unique appearance
Koiler- This breed is known for its meat quality.
Layer- This breed is known for its high egg production
Broiler- This breed is a hybrid of different breeds of chicken
Kadaknath- This breed is known for its black meat and bones.
Brahma- This breed is known for its large size and fluffy feathers
Jharkhandi- This breed is known for its adaptability to different climates
Aseel- This breed is known for its aggressive nature and muscular build
Vanaraja- This breed is a hybrid of Aseel and Rhode Island Red.
Rajasthani This breed is known for its adaptability to hot and dry climates.
(Note: Some images are representational)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Life-Changing Quotes By Jaya Kishori