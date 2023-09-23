Top 10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India

23 Sep, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Nicobari- This breed is known for its unique appearance

Koiler- This breed is known for its meat quality.

Layer- This breed is known for its high egg production

Broiler- This breed is a hybrid of different breeds of chicken

Kadaknath- This breed is known for its black meat and bones.

Brahma- This breed is known for its large size and fluffy feathers

Jharkhandi- This breed is known for its adaptability to different climates

Aseel- This breed is known for its aggressive nature and muscular build

Vanaraja- This breed is a hybrid of Aseel and Rhode Island Red.

Rajasthani This breed is known for its adaptability to hot and dry climates. (Note: Some images are representational)

