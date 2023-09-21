Top 10 Most Popular Women IPS Officers in India
21 Sep, 2023
Kiran Bedi is the first woman IPS officer in India who joined Indian Police Service in 1972 and served for 35 years.
Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya became the first woman IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and was also the second woman IPS officer in India.
Jija Madhavan Harisingh is the third on the list of women IPS officers in India.
Vimal Mehra is a 1978 batch woman IPS officer who made vocational programs to instruct prisoners in employment-oriented skills.
Meera Borwankar is the first female IPS officer from Maharashtra cadre who joined the IPS in 1981.
Sangeeta Kalia became a famous woman IPS after she earned a lot of attention in 2015, when she had a well-reported argument with the state’s health minister, Anil Vij.
Sanjukta Parashar, of the 2006 batch, is the most courageous women IPS officer on the list.
Sonia Narang is another popular woman IPS officer from the 2002 batch.
Subhashini Sankaran became first woman IPS officer in India to be put in charge of chief minister’s protection in July 2016.
