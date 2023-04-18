Top 10 World Heritage Sites In India

One of the first World Heritage sites in India, the Ajanta Caves date back to around 2nd century BCE to 650 CE and consist of the most beautiful masterpieces of 31 rock-cut Buddhist cave monuments, paintings and sculpture.
The Ellora Caves are well known for their Indian-rock cut architecture. There are about 34 rock-cut temples and caves which can be dated to about 600 to 1000 AD
The temple was first built by Mauryan emperor Ashoka in the 3rd century BC while the present temple dates from the 5th and 6th century AD. The temple is mostly made of bricks covered with stucco and is one of the oldest brick temples in India.
The unique Indo-Portuguese style of the Churches and Convents of Goa makes it one of the fascinating heritage sites in India. The chapel of St. Catherine (1510), the church and monastery of St. Francis of Assisi (1517), and the church of Bom Jesus (1605), where the remains of Francis Xavier are kept, are some examples.
Fatehpur Sikri constitutes constitutes of four main Monuments. The Jama Masjid, The Buland Darwaza,
Panch Mahal or Jada Baai ka Mahal, Diwane-Khas, and Diwan-e-aam.
Hampi’s landscape are certainly seen in the boulders that were once part of gigantic granite monoliths. The monuments in Hampi are considered to be the original Hindu architecture of southern India, but with strong influences of Islamic architecture from the north.
Famous for Worlds 2/3rd population of Great One-Horned Rhinoceroses. Kaziranga Wildlifr Sanctuary has the highest density of Tigers in the World, Wild Water Buffalo, Elephants, Swamp Deer, and the park is also recognized as the Important Bird Area.
Khajuraho is located in the northern Indian state of Madyhya Pradesh and contains over twenty temples in Nagara-style temple architecture dating back to the 10th and 11th centuries.
The Sun Temple is a 13th-century temple situated in Konark, Odisha. It was built by King Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga Dynasty in around AD 1250. The Sun Temple is in the shape of gigantic chariot with carved stone wheel, pillars and walls and is led by six enormously carved horses.
One of Seven Wonders of the World, White Marble Mughal Architecture, the Taj Mahal was built by emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife, Mumtaj Mahal. It was completed in 1653 with the estimated cost of 32 million Indian rupees which would today.

