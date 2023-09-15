Top 15 Most Profitable PSU Companies of India in FY23- In Pics
State Bank of India -SBI: ₹55,668 Cr
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - ONGC: ₹38,151 Cr
Life Insurance Corporation - LIC: ₹36,397 Cr
National Thermal Power Corporation - NTPC : ₹16,972 Cr
Power Finance Corporation (PFC): ₹15,895 Cr
Power Grid Corporation of India : ₹15,572 Cr
Bank of Baroda : ₹14,891 Cr
Indian Oil Corporation - IOC: ₹9,792 Cr
Oil India Limited - OIL : ₹8,710 Cr
Union Bank of India: ₹8,513 Cr
General Insurance Corporation of India - GICRE: ₹6,907 Cr
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited - HAL : ₹5,809 Cr
