Top 15 Most Profitable PSU Companies of India in FY23- In Pics

15 Sep, 2023

Shawn Dass

State Bank of India -SBI: ₹55,668 Cr

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - ONGC: ₹38,151 Cr

Life Insurance Corporation - LIC: ₹36,397 Cr

COAL India: ₹28,104 Cr

National Thermal Power Corporation - NTPC : ₹16,972 Cr

Power Finance Corporation (PFC): ₹15,895 Cr

Power Grid Corporation of India : ₹15,572 Cr

Bank of Baroda : ₹14,891 Cr

REC Limited: ₹11,169 Cr

Canara Bank: ₹10,948 Cr

Indian Oil Corporation - IOC: ₹9,792 Cr

Oil India Limited - OIL : ₹8,710 Cr

Union Bank of India: ₹8,513 Cr

General Insurance Corporation of India - GICRE: ₹6,907 Cr

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited - HAL : ₹5,809 Cr

