The death toll in the tragic train derailment in Odisha's Balasore district has increased to 261, with around 900 people injured.
03 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the State's Balasore district.
A rescue operation is currently underway.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reached the spot of the tragic train derailment in Odisha's Balasore district.
Khanna Rail Disaster in 1998 (212 deaths)
Gyaneshwari Express train in 2010 (170 deaths)
August 2, 1999: The Gaisal train disaster
Firozabad train mishap in year 1995 (358 deaths)
Bihar Train Disaster in year 1981
