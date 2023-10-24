Top 5 States With Highest Stray Dogs

24 Oct, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Karnataka has highest number of stray dogs at 11,41,173

Odisha is one of the states with maximum number of stray dogs at 17,34,399

Rajasthan is another state with maximum stray dogs at 12,75,596

Uttar Pradesh is another state with highest number of stray dogs at 20,59,261

West Bengal comes on the list as the state with more number of stray dogs at 11,40,165

