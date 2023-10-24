Top 5 States With Highest Stray Dogs
24 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Karnataka has highest number of stray dogs at 11,41,173
Odisha is one of the states with maximum number of stray dogs at 17,34,399
Rajasthan is another state with maximum stray dogs at 12,75,596
Uttar Pradesh is another state with highest number of stray dogs at 20,59,261
West Bengal comes on the list as the state with more number of stray dogs at 11,40,165
