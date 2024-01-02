Top 5 Upcoming Mega Road Projects in India
02 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Ahmedabad Dholera Expressway, spread over 109km-long, connects Sardar Patel Ring Road in Sarkhej to Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR).
Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, spread across over 648km, will connect Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra.
The four-lane Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will allow public to cover Amritsar, Nokadar, and Gurdaspur in just few hours.
The Phase 1 of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway cost is Rs 25,000 crore.
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, connecting Mumbai with Delhi in 12 hours, is projected to be India's longest highway at 1,386 km.
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has 40 interchanges that will improve connectivity to Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota.
Ganga Expressway, spread over 594 km, will cover 12 cities including Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur.
Ganga Expressway will also connect Badaun, Hardoi, Unnao, Pratapgarh and Raebareli.
Total estimated cost of the Ganga Expressway is Rs 40,000 crore.
Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway will connect Mumbai to Nagpur in just eight hours.
Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway is 700 km long and its 520 km stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi was opened last year.
