Top 7 Battle Tanks Of Indian Army
05 Mar, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Arjun Main Battle Tank(MBT): Indigenous Indian tank known for its advanced technology, including a 120 mm rifled gun and superior armor protection
T-90S Bhishma: Russian-origin main battle tank produced in India, featuring a 125 mm smoothbore gun, advanced fire control system, and composite armor
T-72 Ajeya: Soviet-era main battle tank, produced under license in India, equipped with a 125 mm smoothbore gun and modernized fire control systems
Arjun Mk-1A: Upgraded version of the Arjun MBT with enhanced firepower, mobility, and survivability, featuring a 120 mm rifled gun and advanced composite armor
T-72M1 Ajeya Mk2: Modernized variant of the T-72 Ajeya series, upgraded with improved armor protection and fire control systems
T-72M1 Ajeya Mk1: Variant of the T-72 Ajeya series with upgrades to enhance operational effectiveness, remaining in service due to ongoing modernization efforts
Future Main Battle Tank (FMBT): Next-generation main battle tank under development by DRDO, intended to incorporate advanced technologies for improved armor, firepower, and mobility
