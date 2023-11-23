Top 8 Interesting Facts About Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi holds such a special place in the minds and hearts of Hindus because it is believed to be birthplace of Lord Krishna.
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, which is counted among the most visited religious destinations in India, is believed to have been constructed about five times.
According to mythological accounts, Vajranabha, the great-grandson of Lord Krishna, initially built this temple around 5000 years ago.
This complex includes the following religious buildings: Bhagwati Bhawan, Garbha Griha, Keshavdeva Temple, and Shri Krishna Janma Bhoomi.
It is believed that Lord Krishna was born in the cell represented by Shri Krishna Janma Bhoomi. These temples are all filled with unique attractions.
Today, there are a series of temples around the spot where Lord Krishna was born. Collectively, they are known as the “Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex”.
One of the primary shrine's highlights is the six-foot-tall statues of Radha and Shri Krishna Ji inside.
Another building known as Garba Griha is located within the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex, one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in Mathura. Devotees think it is situated precisely where Lord Krishna's cell used to be.
