Top 9 Apple Producing States In India

29 Nov, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K): Top contributor of apple production in India contributing more than 75% of the total production.

Himachal Pradesh: Known as Apple state of India, accounting for almost 20% of global apple production.

Uttarakhand: The beautiful state produces 2.52% of the total apple crop in the country.

Arunachal Pradesh: This state contributes 0.32% of the total apple production in India.

Nagaland: For the tribal population of this state, apple prouduction is the main source of income.

Rajasthan: Varieties of apples that are grown at high temperatures, are nurtured in Rajasthan.

Assam: This red fruit is one of the most commercially grown fruits in Assam.

Tamil Nadu: The state provides great climatic conditions for the production of apple.

Meghalaya: Apple production is favourable in Meghalaya due to its favourable climate and the hilly area.

