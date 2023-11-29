Top 9 Apple Producing States In India
29 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K): Top contributor of apple production in India contributing more than 75% of the total production.
Himachal Pradesh: Known as Apple state of India, accounting for almost 20% of global apple production.
Uttarakhand: The beautiful state produces 2.52% of the total apple crop in the country.
Arunachal Pradesh: This state contributes 0.32% of the total apple production in India.
Nagaland: For the tribal population of this state, apple prouduction is the main source of income.
Rajasthan: Varieties of apples that are grown at high temperatures, are nurtured in Rajasthan.
Assam: This red fruit is one of the most commercially grown fruits in Assam.
Tamil Nadu: The state provides great climatic conditions for the production of apple.
Meghalaya: Apple production is favourable in Meghalaya due to its favourable climate and the hilly area.
