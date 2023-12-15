Top 9 Emerging Hi-Tech Cities In India
15 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Bangalore, also known as Silicon Valley of India, for presence of venture capital giants such as Vedantu, ZoomCar and Oracle.
Mumbai has the access to the capital markets and it is referred to as the financial capital of India.
Many technology companies are located in Pune like Infosys, TCS, hence, it is easier to find new talent in Pune compared to any other city.
Indore ranks number 1 in terms of the cleanest city in India.
Companies like Google and IBM are present in Hyderabad.
Chennai city has the collection of the south Indian markets for IT companies.
Kolkata has well-developed infrastructure available at a lower cost.
Nagpur has Multi-Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport Nagpur nearer to them.
Noida has numerous amount of talents who are working in other cities.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Quotes on Karma by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar