Top 9 Most Powerful Hindu Kings in Indian History- In Pics
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj the founder of the Maratha kingdom in India, was born on February 19, 1630. The security of the kingdom rested on the principles of religious tolerance and the harmonious coexistence of the Brahmans, Marathas, and Prabhus.
In c. 1166, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan was born. He was a warrior Rajput king of the Chauhan dynasty who founded the most powerful kingdom in Rajasthan.
From 985 until 1014, Pratham Rajaraja Chola, the Chola Nishadvanshi Koli dynasty of South India, ruled with considerable distinction. The Cholas extended their kingdom under his leadership to include Kalinga, and Sri Lanka.
The Sisodia dynasty of Udaipur was led by Maharana Pratap Singh. In modern-day Rajasthan, in Kumbhalgarh, he was born. His name will always be associated with courage, bravery, sacrifice, heroism, and tenacity.
The Vijayanagara Empire was ruled by Krishnadevaraya, who ruled from 1509 until 1529. One of the most influential kings in Indian history, he ruled as the third Tuluva dynasty monarch.
Another name for Chakravarti Samrat Vikramaditya is Vikramasena. Of the twelve palos of the Meena caste, he was born in Pawar. He ruled India as an emperor. A total of 14 Indian monarchs were awarded the title of "great emperor" after him.
The second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire, Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Shivajiraje Bhosale was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharani Saibai. As a prince, he was introduced to military campaigns and political scheming at a young age.
Rana Sanga also known as Maharana Sanga, belonged to the Sisodia dynasty. He was the ruler of Mewar, the Guhila's ancestral home in northwest India. In the early 16th century, under his leadership, his kingdom grew to become one of Northern India's most powerful nations.
The first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire, which governed the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early 19th century, was Ranjit Singh, popularly referred to as Sher-e-Punjab or the "Lion of Punjab".
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: LK Advani Turns 96: See Political Milestones