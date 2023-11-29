Top 9 Wildlife Sanctuaries in Chhattisgarh
29 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Badalkhol Wildlife Sanctuary in Chattisgarh is filled with dense forests and is also considered a bird watcher’s paradise.
Barnawapara Sanctuary is famous for its lush green vegetation and unique wildlife.
Bhairamgarh Wildlife Sanctuary is rich with dense forest and Indravati river, you can also find tigers and leopards here.
Bhoramdeo Wildlife Sanctuary was named after the famous Bhoramdeo temples. It serves as a source of drinking water for wild animals.
Gomarda Wildlife Sanctuary is a natural habitat that has rare species of animals and is one of the exotic places.
The 430.36 square kilometre Semarsot Wildlife Sanctuary is covered in sal, deciduous, and other riverine trees.
The Sitanadi sanctuary of Chattisgarh was established in 1974 and covers an area of approximately 556 sq km.
Situated in Dantewada and spanning 262 square kilometres, the Pamed Wildlife Sanctuary is a significant wildlife reserve.
The Tamor Pingla Wildlife Sanctuary is given a lot of prominence due to the land the Tamor Hill and the Pingla Nalla stream
