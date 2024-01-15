Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa Inauguration: Top 10 Facts of Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project on January 17.
A series of month-long activities has been planned by the state government to raise awareness about Jagannath corridor project,
The project was made with a budget of Rs 943 crore.
The Temple Administration is expecting around 5 lakh people per day for a week.
Naveen's Biju Janata Dal has planned a massive padyatra involving students, youths, and women.
For the grand inauguration ceremony, the state govt has invited four Shankaracharyas and religious heads of 1,000 temples in India and Nepal.
The project was announced in December 2019.
It includes a 75-meter corridor around temple boundary, a green buffer zone, pedestrian-only circumambulation, etc.
The state government is also taking initiatives to enhance amenities at Lingaraj Temple, Samaleswari Temple, Tara Tarini.
To provide direct access to tourist the government constricting 2.3 km-long 4-lane Shree Setu at a cost of 200 crore.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Milind Deora Education Qualification, Early Life