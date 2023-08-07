10 Most Visited Indian States by Foreign Tourists

07 Aug, 2023

India.com News Desk

As per data shared by the Indian Tourism Ministry, here’s the list of top 10 Indian states with highest foreign tourist visits in 2022.

10. Madhya Pradesh - 0.20 million.

9. Punjab - 0.33 million.

8. Kerala - 0.35 million.

7. Rajasthan - 0.40 million.

6. Tamil Nadu - 0.41 million.

5. Uttar Pradesh - 0.65 million.

4. Delhi - 0.82 million.

3. West Bengal - 1.04 million.

2. Maharashtra - 1.51 million.

1. Gujarat - 1.78 million.

