10 Most Visited Indian States by Foreign Tourists
07 Aug, 2023
As per data shared by the Indian Tourism Ministry, here’s the list of top 10 Indian states with highest foreign tourist visits in 2022.
10. Madhya Pradesh - 0.20 million.
9. Punjab - 0.33 million.
8. Kerala - 0.35 million.
7. Rajasthan - 0.40 million.
6. Tamil Nadu - 0.41 million.
5. Uttar Pradesh - 0.65 million.
3. West Bengal - 1.04 million.
2. Maharashtra - 1.51 million.
1. Gujarat - 1.78 million.
