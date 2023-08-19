10 Famous Indian Women Motivational Speakers
Arunima Sinha: First amputee woman to summit Everest after a life-altering accident.
Sairee Chahal: Founder of SHEROES, advocate for women in the workplace, co-founder of Fleximoms.
Naina Lal Kidwai: Indian banker, CA, ex group general manager of HSBC India, and former FICCI President.
BK Shivani: Honoured with Nari Shakti Puraskaar, India's highest civilian honour for women. A globally popular speaker.
Laxmi Aggarwal: She is an acid-attack survivor, social activist and a popular motivational speaker.
Shalini Saraswathi: Marathon runner, blogger, living proof of belief, determination, and the right attitude to conquer challenges.
Kiran Bedi: India's first and highest-ranking woman IPS officer, former LG of Puducherry.
Krushna Patil: Indian mountaineer. Conquered Mount Everest in 2009 at 19, youngest Indian woman achiever.
Priya Kumar: Renowned motivational speaker and bestselling author of 15 Inspirational Books.
Chetna Sinha: Economist, farmer, activist, founder and president of the Mann Deshi Mahila Bank.
