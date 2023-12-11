How Jammu And Kashmir Wil Look after 100 Years: Check AI Images
11 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Jammu and Kashmir is a region that administered by India as a union territory.
Jammu and Kashmir has been the subject of a dispute between India and Pakistan since 1947.
The Line of Control separates Jammu and Kashmir from the Pakistani-administered territories of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Article 370 that granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was repealed in August 2019.
In 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
This was one of the first changes to take effect, as J&K became a Union Territory in October 2017.
India in April 2020 introduced the domicile clause for J&K through the J&K Reorganisation (adaptation of state laws) Order 2020.
In October 2020, District Development Councils were created as a new unit of governance in Jammu and Kashmir.
One legislation to this effect was brought in by Ministry of Home Affairs through an amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989.
