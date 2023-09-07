TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched In India- Full Specifications
The Apache RTR 310 is the newly launched naked bike by TVS.
The TVS RTR 310 Offers 312.2 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that puts out 33.5 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm.
TVS 310 offers a 6 speed gear manual box weighing at just 169 Kg.
TVS Apache RTR 310 has a dynamic twin tail lamp. and it is in direct contention with Duke 390 and BMW G310R.
TVS Apache RTR 310 comes in 3 variants and 2 colours,
TVS Apache RTR 310 offers TFT display and new features like ABS cornering, Wheelie control, cornering traction control.
TVS Apache RTR 310 has a Hyper Spec trellis frame which give it an aggressive look and excellent dynamic performance.
TVS Apache RTR 310 is priced at 2,42,990 (Ex showroom) and offers mileage up to 30kmpl.
