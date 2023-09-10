UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Visit Akshardham Temple
10 Sep, 2023
Analiza Pathak
UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty offer prayers at Akshardham Temple ahead of day 2 of G20 Summit
They spent around 40 minutes at the temple premises. Sunak visited every statue personally and did an aarti too
During his visit, Sunak was given an overview of the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple. This is his first official visit to India since becoming Britain PM.
Speaking about Sunak’s visit, Akshardham Temple director told India Today that Sunak contacted the temple authorities seeking a darshan at the temple.
Expressing pride over his Hindu roots, Rishi Sunak yesterday had said that he hopes to find time to visit a temple here in India.
Sunak is in Delhi to attend the two-day G20 Summit where world leaders are holding discussions on some of the world's most pressing issues.
According to Akshardham Temple official Jyotindra Dave, Sunak spoke to the saints at the temple and that they were happy with their visit.
He also called himself a “Proud Hindu" and said that he has a huge respect for PM Modi and he is keen to support him in making the G20 an enormous success.
Ahead of the couple’s visit to the famous temple, security arrangements around the temple premises were heightened. The Delhi Traffic Police had also issued alerts in the area.
After offering prayers, Mr Sunak headed to Rajghat to join the other delegates in paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Animals That Can Easily Camouflage